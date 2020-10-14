HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $21.60

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $20.20. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 9,433 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.01.

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

