URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Gap Down to $285.00

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $285.00, but opened at $265.00. URU Metals shares last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 520 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.38.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

