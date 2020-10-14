Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Gap Down to $25.37

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $23.50. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Oconee Federal Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

