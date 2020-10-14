Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Trane alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Trane by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Trane by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.