Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) (ASX:JDR) Insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Purchases 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) (ASX:JDR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,100.00 ($46,500.00).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 1,800,000 shares of Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,200.00 ($50,142.86).
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 41,666,666 shares of Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,999.99 ($446,428.56).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01.

About Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX)

Jadar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of lithium and other mineral properties in the Republic of Serbia and Austria. The company holds 100% interest in 4 exploration licenses covering an area of 258 square kilometers in Serbia. It also holds an 80% interest in 8 projects comprising 136 exploration permits covering an area of 64.2 square kilometers in Austria.

