Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) (ASX:JDR) Insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Purchases 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) (ASX:JDR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,100.00 ($46,500.00).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 1,800,000 shares of Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,200.00 ($50,142.86).

On Wednesday, August 5th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 41,666,666 shares of Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,999.99 ($446,428.56).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01.

Jadar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of lithium and other mineral properties in the Republic of Serbia and Austria. The company holds 100% interest in 4 exploration licenses covering an area of 258 square kilometers in Serbia. It also holds an 80% interest in 8 projects comprising 136 exploration permits covering an area of 64.2 square kilometers in Austria.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.