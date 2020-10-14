Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.22.

NYSE OR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. Research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,320 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

