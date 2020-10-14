Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 361,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,064 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,594,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,373,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 387,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,993,000 after purchasing an additional 383,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

