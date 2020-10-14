EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPR. Truist lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

