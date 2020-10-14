Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Gene Liau Sells 1,649 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.