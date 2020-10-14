Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $355.00 Price Target at China Renaissance Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lifted by China Renaissance Securities from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $310.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

