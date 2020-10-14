Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.