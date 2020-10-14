GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.31.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 0.80.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

