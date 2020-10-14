Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brian L. Michaud Sells 250 Shares

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

