PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, 140166 downgraded PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.69.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 107,505 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

