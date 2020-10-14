Insider Buying: ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($24,285.71).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn bought 1,000,000 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($27,142.86).

On Thursday, August 13th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 717,300 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,801.70 ($14,858.36).

On Thursday, August 6th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 282,700 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$8,198.30 ($5,855.93).

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

