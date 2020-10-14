Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

