Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

