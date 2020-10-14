Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,008,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

