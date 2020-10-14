Zacks Investment Research Downgrades McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $238.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefiting from increase in drive-thru sales. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets as well. Of late, earning estimates for 2020 have increased. The company witnessed continued improvement in results throughout the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2020, most of the company’s restaurants are open globally. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company. The company’s comps declined for the second straight quarter after reporting positive comps in the preceding 19 quarters. Moreover, the company is witnessing dismal traffic due to the pandemic.”

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

MCD opened at $227.35 on Tuesday. McDonald's has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald's (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.