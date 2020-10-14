MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

MCBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

MCBS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

