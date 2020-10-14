iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

