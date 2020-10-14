JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 760,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 765.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,284,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 558,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AM stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

