JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $114.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock worth $1,148,350. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

