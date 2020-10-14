JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,804.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

