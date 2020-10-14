Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 184,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

