Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

