Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

