Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,937,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,155,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

