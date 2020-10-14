Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 55 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $234.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $236.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.15 and a 200 day moving average of $218.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

