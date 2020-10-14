Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

