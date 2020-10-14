Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,075 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 365,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,350,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,061,000 after acquiring an additional 303,646 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58,456.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 374,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,824 shares during the period.

ITM stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

