Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 585 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

QUAL opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.