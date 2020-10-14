Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 32.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 684.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American States Water by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

American States Water stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

