Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

