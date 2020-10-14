Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 628 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $407,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.