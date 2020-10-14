Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

