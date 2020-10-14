iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

