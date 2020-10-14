Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

