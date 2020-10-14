Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after buying an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AFLAC by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.