Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,898,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,192. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

ADM opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

