iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 76.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.