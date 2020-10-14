Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

