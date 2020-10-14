Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $384.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.85. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.86.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

