Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

