Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 116,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Home Depot by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.78. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.