Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

