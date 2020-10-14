Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ ONTO opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

