Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.37. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 16.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

