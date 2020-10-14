Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.