Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Tuesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.