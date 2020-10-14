Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.08.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Tuesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Onto Innovation Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Onto Innovation Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Canaccord Genuity Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts
Canaccord Genuity Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts
Newell Brands Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Newell Brands Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Northwest Bancshares Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood
Northwest Bancshares Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood
Amgen Given New $273.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Amgen Given New $273.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Canaccord Genuity Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts
Canaccord Genuity Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report